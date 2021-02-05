Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Extra precautions kept flu at bay Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Amid ongoing COVID-19 fears, a big sigh of relief: Influenza has virtually vanished from our midst since last summer. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Amid ongoing COVID-19 fears, a big sigh of relief: Influenza has virtually vanished from our midst since last summer. Initial concerns that Hawaii, by now, might be dealing with a “twindemic” of COVID and flu have not come to pass — and that’s a great thing. Precautions that are helping to keep us safe against COVID — mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing — also have kept the flu at bay; low travel plus working and schooling from home also are factors. But we’re not out of the woods yet, on COVID or the flu. Keep up the good precautionary habits, folks. Previous Story Letters: Open vaccinations for 65-plus age group; Riders risk exposure on overcrowded buses; Despite promises, University of Hawaii laying off some faculty