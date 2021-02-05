Editorial: Extra precautions kept flu at bay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amid ongoing COVID-19 fears, a big sigh of relief: Influenza has virtually vanished from our midst since last summer. Read more

Amid ongoing COVID-19 fears, a big sigh of relief: Influenza has virtually vanished from our midst since last summer. Initial concerns that Hawaii, by now, might be dealing with a “twindemic” of COVID and flu have not come to pass — and that’s a great thing.

Precautions that are helping to keep us safe against COVID — mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing — also have kept the flu at bay; low travel plus working and schooling from home also are factors.

But we’re not out of the woods yet, on COVID or the flu. Keep up the good precautionary habits, folks.