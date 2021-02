Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bad decisions will have consequences, as a former cop and former firefighter learned when sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the corruption case of Louis and Katherine Kealoha, the former police chief and ex-deputy prosecutor.

Former police officer Niall Silva will serve nine months in federal prison for initially lying to investigators to cover up the Kealohas’ set-up of Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for a maibox theft in an elaborate fraud scheme. Former Big Island firefighter Jesse Ebersole received two years’ probation and community service for lying to a grand jury about his affair with Katherine, who had used stolen funds to carry out the affair.

Their sentencings close a huge chapter in the sordid Kealoha scandal. But with federal investigators still probing, brace for another chapter.