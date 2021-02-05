comscore Editorial: Get Hawaii students back to classrooms soon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Get Hawaii students back to classrooms soon

  • Today
  • Updated 8:41 p.m.

Nearly 160,250 students are enrolled in Hawaii’s public schools. But the first half of the school year wrapped up with just 12% of elementary schoolers, 5% of middle schoolers and 2% of high school students receiving in-person instruction daily, according to recently released state data. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Open vaccinations for 65-plus age group; Riders risk exposure on overcrowded buses; Despite promises, University of Hawaii laying off some faculty

Scroll Up