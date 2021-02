Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I choose to fight for life and take the vaccine

I am thankful for my faith in God, thankful for the country and family He gave me, and for the doctors He provided me. I am so thankful that I never had to fight in a war, nor my husband or my children.

My only war is against evil and this coronavirus, which I’ll willingly fight. I choose life and gladly take the vaccine for the sake of my life and others.

Judith Thomas-Benito

Kapolei

TMT offers a glimpse of wonders of universe

Ever since I was a youngster, I always looked to the sky and wondered what the universe looked like.

The first pictures were amazing — so many different shapes and colors. Truly wonderful.

Now I wish for the completion of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea to see what is beyond the pictures we have seen to date.

It is estimated to take 10-11 years before it can be completed and operational.

Will I be alive to witness with millions of other people? Shucks, I will be over 90 years old!

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Let’s test if gambling will work for Hawaii

We need some type of gambling, even if it’s just scratch-offs with the prize money no more than $50,000. That way nobody will forego mortgage payments to strike it big.

What the Legislature tells us is that the people of Hawaii are too irresponsible to handle gambling, that every other state is smarter than us and its citizens are wiser with their money.

We can try a test period of two years, or until the economy recovers, to see if gambling in Hawaii runs smoothly.

Or will Las Vegas up its ante to sway the nay vote?

Lee Scruton

Kailua

Keep CARES Act money circulating locally

If we keep the CARES Act money circulating around in Hawaii’s economy, we won’t need to worry about new industries or returning tourists.

So everybody, please try to avoid sending your money out of state.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

