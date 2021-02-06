comscore Aloha Stadium redevelopment ‘superpower’ bill advances with concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aloha Stadium redevelopment ‘superpower’ bill advances with concerns

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

Two Hawaii Senate committees quickly advanced a bill promising to supercharge Aloha Stadium redevelopment work Friday after the bill’s first public hearing. Read more

Previous Story
Bills aim to clarify Honolulu rail vote confusion

Scroll Up