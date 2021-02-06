comscore Hawaii casino plan stalls in House, alive in Senate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii casino plan stalls in House, alive in Senate

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

The chances of Hawaii waiving its prohibition on legalized gambling to allow a resort casino to help get more than 28,000 Native Hawaiians onto their ancestral lands dimmed considerably Friday when a House bill stalled in committee. Read more

