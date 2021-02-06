comscore New Aloha Stadium eyed as site for potential Honolulu Harbor disasters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New Aloha Stadium eyed as site for potential Honolulu Harbor disasters

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Two bills moving through the state House and Senate would require a new Aloha Stadium to set aside storage space in case disaster strikes Honolulu Harbor, cutting off the state’s shipping lines. Read more

Previous Story
Bills aim to clarify Honolulu rail vote confusion

Scroll Up