Column: COVID-19 vaccination is a gesture of unity

The spirit of unity is essential to the way forward, not only on the islands, but for the global community. On this point, getting our COVID vaccinations is akin to doing our part for climate change. Read more

Imagine half the world becoming carbon neutral while the other half doubles emissions during the same period. If half the world gets vaccinated and the other half lacks access or compliance, we are stuck with the same conundrum.

The pandemic will truly settle only when vaccination efforts transcend wealth and health disparities. For as long as there remain large populations anywhere that go unvaccinated, COVID will continue to spread. The more it spreads, the more it replicates. High levels of replication proportionately increase the risk of mutation. The more mutations that occur, the greater the risk that those vaccinations that work so well today won’t protect us tomorrow.

Of course, the decision to vaccinate is an individual one. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations are new, mRNA-based technologies. True, there are risks to any medical intervention, but they must be weighed against the potential benefit. Research and clinical trials that lead to Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization are based on responsible science that has not been shortchanged by political or financial motivations.

Yes, there is a very small risk of a severe allergic reaction. There are also known unknowns and unknown unknowns. Medical science has certainly made mistakes in the past. When cortico­steroids were developed in the 1950s, they were considered miracle drugs until the adverse effects of excessively high dosing, prolonged use and abrupt discontinuation emerged. Estrogen replacement therapy was considered standard treatment to manage the effects of menopause for decades until a study in Hawaii demonstrated that its use may not be justified because of an increased risk of breast cancer.

However, the benefit of COVID vaccination far outweighs the potential for adverse events. There is no question that averting the risk of death or long-term health effects from a severe case of COVID is justified by a vaccination.

But the decision to vaccinate is not purely personal. It is also a question of social responsibility. We do not simply protect ourselves. By choosing to vaccinate, we chose also to protect our families and loved ones, our co-workers, seniors and the medically fragile.

Israel has vaccinated a larger percentage of its population more quickly than any other country, and COVID cases dropped dramatically. Israel is also vaccinating pregnant women without any evidence of adverse effects. The U.S. is also starting to see a notable decline in new cases to the tune of 30% over the past two weeks.

As a medical officer on the around-the-world voyage of the Hokule‘a, a major lesson was that our blue planet is smaller than we might realize and that we are all more connected than we might recognize. The mission of that voyage was “Malama Honua,” or caring for our world. To honor our connectedness and to do our part to care for our world is the only way forward.

It is the spirit of unity and social responsibility that will enable us to come through the pandemic, its economic devastation and the ravages of climate change. True resilience is a collective undertaking.

Dr. Ira Zunin is a practicing physician. He is medical director of Manakai o Malama Integrative Healthcare Group and Rehabilitation Center and CEO of Global Advisory Services Inc. His column appears the first Saturday of every month. Please submit your questions to info@manakaiomalama.com.