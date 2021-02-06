Hawaii women’s basketball team falls in overtime at Cal Poly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maddie Willett scored eight of her 16 points in overtime as Cal Poly outlasted Hawaii 79-71 on Friday night at Mott Athletic Center. Read more

Maddie Willett scored eight of her 16 points in overtime as Cal Poly outlasted Hawaii 79-71 on Friday night at Mott Athletic Center.

Hawaii had a chance to win in regulation, but freshman Olivia Davies missed her shot with 1 second to go. Willett opened the extra stanza with a 3 and the visiting Rainbow Wahine never led in OT.

The Mustangs improved to 4-3 in Big West Conference play (8-5 overall), ending Hawaii’s four-game win streak in head-to-head play.

Hawaii dropped to 2-4 in league play (3-5 overall) despite connecting on 15 3-pointers. Meilani McBee paced the Rainbow Wahine with 19 points, including 5-for-11 shooting from the arc. Jadynn Alexander tallied 16 points and freshman Davies added 12.

Abbey Ellis poured in 27 points to lead CPU. Sierra Campisano hustled for 22 points and nine rebounds.

Willett splashed two 3-pointers in the extra period and Hawaii got no closer than five points the rest of the way. The Mustangs are now on a three-game win streak after sweeping UC Riverside last week.

The teams have a rematch today at MAC.

Cal Poly shot 46% from the field, including 7-for-17 from long range. The Mustangs also seized an advantage on the glass, 45-34, including 17 offensive rebounds. Hawaii shot 39% from the field, but stayed in the game by hitting 15-for-42 from 3-point range.

The teams combined for four lead changes in the first half, then totaled five 3 treys in the final 3 minutes before halftime. Gianna Silvestri’s 3 pushed Poly ahead, 33-30, with 8 seconds left in the first half.

Cal Poly held on to its lead through the third stanza, but UH rallied and regained the lead on a Davies’ 3 early in the fourth quarter.

Then came a wild final 5 minutes of regulation with nine lead changes. Amy Atwell rained in a 3 for a 62-60 Hawaii lead with 36 seconds to play.

Campisano’s follow shot tied the game at 62 with 16 ticks left on the clock.

After a held ball with 7 seconds left, Hawaii retained possession and Davies missed a potential game-winning shot with 1 second to play in regulation.

In overtime, Willett’s 3 gave Poly a 65-62 lead with 4:37 remaining. Alexander hit two foul shots, cutting the margin to one point.

Moments, later, down by three, McBee tied the game at 67 with a 3.

However, Ellis scored on a bucket and Willett clutched up on another 3 for a 72-67 Poly lead with 1:15 left. After a 3-point miss by Alexander, Ellis hit another shot for Poly’s biggest lead of the game, 74-67, with 1:15 to play.