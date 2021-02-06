comscore Hawaii women’s basketball team falls in overtime at Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii women’s basketball team falls in overtime at Cal Poly

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maddie Willett scored eight of her 16 points in overtime as Cal Poly outlasted Hawaii 79-71 on Friday night at Mott Athletic Center. Read more

Previous Story
Brewers shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 6, 2021

Scroll Up