In the face of Hawaii’s greatest financial crisis since becoming a state 62 years ago, House Speaker Scott Saiki’s tone-setting legislative speech abandoned the metaphors and florid praise. Hawaii was not in a canoe, nor were we shaped by aloha or any other spirit. It was a major speech spelling out his plans for this session.

Saiki said Hawaii has a lot of problems and we need to start coming up with solutions.

There was a definite risk in his speech because instead of promises, Saiki offered compromise as the ultimate solution.

“If President Obama was here today, he would remind us that most issues are not black and white.

“That most issues are gray.

“That we should fight for our principles, but be prepared to compromise,” Saiki said.

Not all of Hawaii’s problems were mentioned, but the lack of money dominated.

Saiki ticked off proposed changes: Restructure and consolidate state government functions, build up a “reliable state public health infrastructure” that includes “screening, testing, contact tracing, quarantine, and vaccinations,” plus a mandatory mask mandate.

“I would say to those who seek tax breaks or creating new programs, please keep in mind that such policies — at this time — come at the expense of life-saving programs like these,” Saiki said.

Most of the new news portion of Saiki’s speech was his call for the University of Hawaii to get out of the business of management and development on Mauna Kea because it hasn’t been able to deliver. Instead the Legislature should find someone else to cut a compromise about building the Thirty Meter Telescope, which he supports.

Asked in an interview what to do with the vocal protesters who refuse any settlement, Saiki said: “There will always be a small segment that will oppose development, but my sense is there is more support for a balanced approach.”

Tourism, he said, “must be better managed” — and that includes finding ways for both tourists and “nonresidents who reside in Hawaii” to pay a not-specified “fair share” to run state operations.

To get the economy going, Saiki urged the need “to incrementally and safely re-open travel. … Even if that means using a statewide travel policy that is predictable and functional.”

Not mentioned in the speech was any action or inaction by Gov. David Ige or his administration. Instead, Saiki just said, “When there has been inaction the House has stepped in and we will continue to step in.”

The failure to reach a compromise settlement to TMT, Saiki said, shows “Mauna Kea is a manifestation of what happens when we draw lines, work in silos, and disregard different views.”

It was the sort of mature, steady speech that shows the sort of leadership Hawaii so desperately needs in this time of urgency.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.