Editorial: Mixed messages on Mauna Kea

In the 1960s, under the leadership of Gov. John A. Burns, the Maunakea Science Reserve was established and, through a lease with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, the University of Hawaii was granted authority to operate a 525-acre astronomy precinct on a site near the remote summit. It also manages some 10,700 acres designated as a natural/cultural preservation area.

A dozen years remain on the 65-year master lease — but expect a long-simmering debate regarding UH management to heat up now as state House Speaker Scott Saiki pushes a resolution aimed at ousting the university as manager and forming of a new, unspecified governing structure.

During a floor speech given last week, Saiki said: “Mauna Kea is a manifestation of what happens when we draw lines, work in silos and disregard different views.” The proposed governance, he said, would include an invitation for Ku Kia‘i Maunakea — the loosely organized protesters of Thirty Meter Telescope construction — to “have a seat at the table and be a part of the discussion.”

The proposed changes in governance could serve as a sort of olive branch — a test of willingness to be open-minded about the possibility of Native Hawaiian culture, next-generation science (including TMT) and sound environmental stewardship practices all co-existing and thriving on the mauna.

That would be the optimal outcome. But Saiki, who continues to support TMT on the mountain, must know it’s something of a long shot. In response to his proposal, Kea­loha Pisciotta, who has led unsuccessful opposition to TMT in court, stated: “As long as further development is on the table, there’s nothing else to talk about.”

Saiki’s proposal comes nearly one year after various state leaders — with then-Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim taking a lead role — failed in an effort to negotiate a much-needed step toward resolving controversy surrounding the TMT, slated to be Earth’s most advanced and largest optical telescope.

At that time, protesters viewing telescope installation as a desecration had camped at Mauna Kea Access Road for about five months, successfully blocking the start of permitted construction, with camp leaders digging in.

There are now 13 observatories in the precinct, and Hawaii has committed to removing five by the time TMT is operating.

While Pisciotta’s no-compromise stand has attracted media attention, it’s encouraging that there are scores of others who also feel strongly about Mauna Kea issues and seem more willing to engage in more discussion. As part of a continuing informal outreach effort pertaining to funding for TMT, the National Science Foundation recently conducted more than 50 virtual meetings with more than 100 people in Hawaii representing a range of views.

In his address, Saiki also called on the UH to end its pursuit of an extension for renewal of the master lease, which expires in 2033, maintaining that while the university has “tried its best to manage Mauna Kea,” it has fallen short in handling of cultural practices, resources and education.

Bumping the UH from this role would be cheered by critics, some of whom cite a 1998 state auditor’s report that rated the university’s stewardship as subpar. The university has stated that there was no disputing the findings, which served as a wake-up call leading to a stewardship overhaul.

Clearly bearing out that claim are subsequent reports, including an auditor follow-up issued in 2014, that found the UH had “developed several management plans that provide a comprehensive framework for managing and protecting Mauna Kea while balancing the competing interests of culture, conservation, scientific research and recreation.”

Responding to Saiki’s resolution, the university issued a statement expressing willingness to work with anyone in collaborative stewardship.

As legislators grapple with economic fallout from the pandemic, Saiki said that resolving issues atop Mauna Kea is a way to ease divisions as well as help restart the island economy. But injecting more uncertainty over mauna stewardship seems to run counter to the welcome goal of economic boost.

Currently, the nonprofit observatories serve as a relatively “clean” industry, with a workforce of some 500-plus employees, with most working at base facilities. And TMT stands as a shovel-ready, $2.4 billion project that would bring more jobs and initiatives intended to further foster community collaboration and enhanced educational opportunities for Hawaii students.

Given these benefits, the industry is not something to shrug off. But uncertainty tied to upending the management structure creates added risk for observatories, which weigh predictability in site management in determining whether they can continue to invest and upgrade their facilities, or must begin the long process of decommissioning.

While Saiki’s resolution aims to frame a less-contentious future for Mauna Kea management, it also raises red-flag questions regarding the state’s ongoing commitment to astronomy.