comscore Branches of Botany: Plants can use camouflage to hide away in plain sight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Branches of Botany | Features

Branches of Botany: Plants can use camouflage to hide away in plain sight

  • By Jesse Adams, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • COURTESY JESSE ADAMS A Lanonia palm with mottled leaves is among the plant specimens in Lyon Arboretum’s collection.

    COURTESY JESSE ADAMS

    A Lanonia palm with mottled leaves is among the plant specimens in Lyon Arboretum’s collection.

Both plants and animals possess myriad adaptations that enable them to survive and reproduce in their native habitat. Read more

Previous Story
Filming begins on Oahu for Disney+ series ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

Scroll Up