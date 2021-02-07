comscore Hawaiian feather artist Kawika Lum-Nelmida wins $50,000 prize; virtual art summit planned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawaiian feather artist Kawika Lum-Nelmida wins $50,000 prize; virtual art summit planned

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • COURTESY UNITED STATES ARTISTS Kawika Lum-Nelmida

    COURTESY UNITED STATES ARTISTS

    Kawika Lum-Nelmida

Hawaiian feather artist Kawika Lum-Nelmida, whose work has graced ­museums and fashion runways, has received a prestigious fellowship from United States Artists. Read more

Previous Story
Filming begins on Oahu for Disney+ series ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

Scroll Up