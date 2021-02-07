K-Drama: Family man faces difficult changes on new series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 1

6:40 p.m. today

A recently retired man must deal with his wife’s desire to change her life. He also faces his daughter’s failure to live up to his expectations. The daughter has a hard time getting along with her strict and overbearing father.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. today

The family is shaken to the core with the mother wanting a new lifestyle. The father is dumbfounded as to what brought on her change of attitude after he has provided for her and the family his whole life. Everyone urges him to ask for forgiveness.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 115-116

7:45 p.m. Monday

Bong-chul attempts to escape from the police. Yu-min tells all to Se-hee. Woon-gil and Yu-na’s relationship is rocky. Bong-chul resorts to kidnapping.

Episodes 117-118

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Yu-min tries to persuade Se-hee to change her mind. Will Bong-chul give up? Yu-min tries to help Bong-chul escape. Yu-min funnels money to Bong-chul’s slush fund.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 5-6

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-eun’s parents learn that their daughter is in love with Se-hoon, but they disapprove of his low social status. Ji-eun suddenly faints when her parents demand that she break up with Se-hoon. Ji-eun begs Se-hoon for forgiveness for her mom’s unacceptable behavior and wants to continue their relationship.

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

After reminiscing over photos of them together, ­Ji-eun is determined to forget Se-hoon. However, she has a chance encounter with him at a gallery where she is supposed to meet Jung-in. Se-hoon and Jung-in argue over his father’s labor demonstration and Se-hoon ends up getting a ride to the factory with Ji-eun. Once there, Se-hoon gets assaulted.

“Delayed Justice”

Episode 17

7:45 p.m. Friday

Note: For this episode, Sam-soo will be played by actor Jung Woo-sung. Tae-young releases the video of the sports festival, striking a blow to Ki-soo. Sam-soo and Yoo-kyung publish an exclusive article. To cover his tracks, Hyeong-choon orders that the documents are to be destroyed.

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. Saturday

After hearing Da-young’s story, Sam-soo is compelled to help her. Meanwhile, Tae-yong and Yoo-kyung learn that the mastermind behind everything is Kim Hyeong-­choon and they look for a way to take him down.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.