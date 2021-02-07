comscore Oahu median home resale price hits high of $883K | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu median home resale price hits high of $883K

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The median single-family home resale price on Oahu hit an all-time high of $883,000 in January, besting September’s record of $880,000, according to data released Saturday by the Hono­lulu Board of Realtors. Read more

Previous Story
Aloha Stadium redevelopment ‘superpower’ bill advances with concerns

Scroll Up