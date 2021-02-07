Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Jan. 29-Feb. 4 >> Kenny Daniels Arakaki and Kayla Yoshimi Keani Chinen >> Jennifer Imogene Barrett and Jose Antonio Fajardo >> James Shawn Chan and Teresa Jean Goodwin >> Kelly Ann Kuuipoonalani Chang and Johnathan Marcus Miu >> Laura Michelle Ditch and Todd Jeremy Willingham >> Ciara Kapuanalani Emerson and Alika Kahekililani Ahina >> Brenton Toru Endo and Iris Emiko Hew Yamamoto >> Jeanie Reynolds Gillespie and Keith Alan Johnson >> Lee Michael Hodge and Leonela Desyree Bravo Munoz >> Henry Kuapu’u Pali Hopkins and Michele Lonisa Tay Keama Lee >> Antonio Guy Hoyohoy and Shaney Christen Kuuipoikaheepuheone Kalilikane >> Carla Mistelle Hunter and David Scott Shaw >> Rikki Renee Krumnow and Gabriel Divad Tyson Greene >> Natalie Elvira Lally and Andre Silva Viegas >> Shawn Michael Anthony Miranda and Angelina Sussette Tromble >> Misato Mochizuki and Nicholas Paul Gladfelter >> Christina Marie Morley and Troy Alan Becker >> Terra Haylee Nicholson and Reid Marshall Whittington >> Leonard Pomaika’i Paresa III and Deanna Katsuko Hara >> Rovern Mina Perez and Rachell Feltro Pascua >> Gretchen Quebral Quarto and Joshua Ragodos Bumanglag >> Brendan Jediah Redona and Eliana Puanani Kovaloff >> Jesse Lyman Solberg and Taklyn Welle >> Jared Tyler Speck and Stephanie Jane Hemenway >> Nina Marie A. Thomas and Shawn Michael Harris Jr. >> Patrick Louis Torres and Dorothy Elizabeth Kamakanamaiakalewamai Dobiss Herring >> Ricardo Ramon Valdez and Jazsmin Monique Clifton >> Garry I. Winstone and Xeniah Kesetsenao Magosi BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Jan. 29-Feb. 4 >> Kattaleya-Rose Kalake Keanuenueokeku’ikahi Tamari’i Matamua Akiona >> Emilia May Kaualawemaikeanuenue Bartholomew-Tangaro >> Willow Rae Bauer >> Austin Bradley Redor Bocobo >> Maria Alice Brandimarti >> Mia Sachiko Chun >> Toshiro Na’auali’i Esaki-Kua >> Madelyn Rylee Reyes Estabaya >> Ella Rae Felarca >> August Park Felsing >> Kalani Tagi’ilima Magalei Fitisemanu IV >> Gahwai Ken Gamanruw >> Malie ‘Ihi’ihilauakea Hansen >> Forest Lanakila Heanu >> Krymson-Raine Hoohuli-Young >> Torren Tyson Hunter >> Kharley Kimiko Ichiki >> Asher Jules Pulama Ipo Jeremiah-Roque >> Myles Joseph Johnson >> Nakoa Manuwai Johnson >> Namie Hope Shearer Kawamura >> Logan Jackson Kendrick >> Keiden Akio Kotaka >> Kaylani Ariel Raelynn Moneke Mainzer >> Brayden Palacio Megallon >> Kayden Kalani Tealii Millon-Dasigo >> Madelyn Mi Kuma Muraoka >> Aurora Amelia O’Connor >> Elijah James Patterson >> Gabreilla Johnette Sattaur >> Laura Leiana Lynn Keiko Silva >> Tatym Cairi Taguchi >> Ocean Puaokina Tantog >> Jordan Rose Tapping >> Emily Kimiko Tenn >> Hulali Hemakanahiwahiwaokeakua Kalua Nahinu Welborn >> Isabel Jovi Wise >> Nai’a Kalia Yacapin >> Tulafale Israel Brown >> Blake Keanu Bueno >> Michael T. Canady III >> Luna-Faith Mercedes Carter >> Noah Benjamin Cox >> Carter Julius Doyle >> Jeremiah Zachary James Dante Geronimo Eugenio >> Laker Christiansen Masatsugu Fukuyama >> Maximus Reign Kaneali‘i Kenzo Gaitonde >> Ryan Gao >> Valen Grey Kaishin Gilleres >> D’Ori Dazhane Hall >> Tyler Duane Hall >> Nadia Lorraine Hamilton >> Jehlani Aviyana Harrell >> Madilyn Rose Huff >> Violet Leothong Johnson >> Israel Penisimane Kaumaitotoya >> Nakoa Pono Perikles Keizer >> Mia Skye Kestler >> Hunter Kapuahiohiomainalani Emiko Kim >> Tytus Motoo Kim >> Kayzani-Rose Ka Makou Pua Nani Mai Ka Lani Janice Carmelita Butay Lee-Kiaaina >> Charlotte Marie Lewis >> Sophie Mae Lewis >> Ethan Miguel Mendez >> Domingo Orion Milazzo Camacho >> Malakai Manaikaikapeahakahonua Mojica Naone >> Ezrael Kylo Osorio >> Zoeylynn Lilinoe Lili‘iwailehua Yvonne Palama >> Franklin David Pickering >> Elizea Rencelle Salvador Querido >> Olivia Marie Lucero Reutirez >> JaDainian Jun Hing Toa Le Lagi Salanoa-Lung >> Nathan Benjamin Sanchez >> Jordyn-Ava Kealaiolaniheleokapi‘omauokeanuenue Taimanesusulumailelagi Slade >> Lyla Grace Snapp >> Colt Dawson Strawn >> Garren De Vera Suarez >> Trixley Mae Mana‘olana Toki-Andrade >> Kiana-Marie Puanani Torres Yomes >> Elianna Lucia Vega >> Levi James Kealohaokaleihulu Wright Previous Story Aloha Stadium redevelopment ‘superpower’ bill advances with concerns Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 4 – Jan. 8, 2021