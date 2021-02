Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ally Bates scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds as No. 3 Hawaii Pacific beat UH Hilo 80-48 in PacWest women’s basketball action on Saturday at the HPU Shark Tank. Read more

Ally Bates scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds as No. 3 Hawaii Pacific beat UH Hilo 80-48 in PacWest women’s basketball action on Saturday at the HPU Shark Tank.

The Sharks improved to 4-0, 3-0 in the conference. The Vulcans fell to 2-4 and 2-3.

It was the 200th win for coach Reid Takatsuka, whose 10-year record is now 200-64.

Hawaii Pacific led throughout and got 16 points from Olivia West to go with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds from Alysha Marcucci. Amy Baum flirted with a triple-double with eight points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes.

Mandi Kawaha led Hilo with 11 points and Sara Shimizu scored 10.

Vuksanovic paces UH Hilo over HPU

Sasa Vuksanovic earned his fourth double-double in five games and the Hawaii Hilo men thumped Hawaii Pacific 67-47 at the HPU Shark Tank on Saturday.

Vuksanovic compiled 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Vulcans, who improved to 4-1. The Sharks dropped to 0-3.

The 6-foot-10 post player had plenty of help, getting 15 points from Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, 14 from Darren Williams and 12 from Jordan Graves.

Chidozie Ndu, David Rowlands and Lachlan Viney each scored eight points for the Sharks.

HPU sweeps cross country invitational

Hawaii Pacific senior Robyn Kaltenbrunn and sophomore Jona Bodirsky won the Hawaii Pacific Cross Country Invitational on the Hawaii Loa campus in the school’s return to competition on Saturday.

Kaltenbrunn never trailed in the women’s race and covered the 5 kilometers in 21 minutes and 25 seconds to beat UH Hilo’s Olivia Jarvis by nearly a minute and a half. The Vulcans won the team scoring, however, with four of the top five finishers.

Bodirsky wasn’t challenged in the men’s race, clocking a 16:40.4 as the Sharks took the first four positions and won the team title handily.