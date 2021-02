Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii is undertaking a major reissue and will send contactless debit cards to its approximate 300,000 cardholders.

The rollout will take place over the next several weeks and replace existing cards, regardless of expiration date, according to an announcement that the state’s second-largest bank plans to make today.

Customers will retain their same card number, but replacement cards will have a new expiration date and CVV (the three-digit number on the back of the card). PINs will not change. The rollout is expected to be completed by April.

To make a purchase with the new debit card, customers should look for the contactless symbol graphic on the merchant terminal. Then, tap or wave the card at or near the symbol. Most local businesses already have contactless-enabled terminals in place, including CVS/Longs Drugs, Costco and Target. This no-touch payment option takes seconds to complete.

Bank of Hawaii said the purchase process is much faster than swiping or inserting a card into the terminal and just as secure. The contactless card payments provide the same encryption as EMV chip payments. A one-time security code unique to each transaction is generated, which the merchant terminal sends to the bank, and the bank confirms the payment.

“Bank of Hawaii is pleased to be able to provide all of our debit card customers new contactless cards enabling them to safely, simply and securely make purchases utilizing touch-free technology,” said Ruth Erickson, Bank of Hawaii’s executive vice president in the marketing division. “With safety and security being a priority for the bank, we believe it important to replace all of our customers’ cards as quickly as possible.”

The bank said that while the chip and magnetic strip still can be used on the bank’s new touchless versions, contactless debit cards are increasingly becoming one of the most popular ways to pay for purchases.

“We encourage all customers to activate new cards that are mailed to them as soon as possible,” said Eric Chen, senior vice president and director of digital banking for Bank of Hawaii. “However, if customers are not able to activate their new contactless debit cards right away, the current debit cards will continue to work until expiration.”

For the Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard, Barclays has been reissuing credit cards since the fourth quarter of last year just prior to expiration. Customers also can contact Barclays directly to have their credit cards reissued.

For more information about contactless debit cards, go to boh.com/ contactless.