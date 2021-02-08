comscore Hawaii is used to train island-hopping military | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii is used to train island-hopping military

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY Schofield Barracks soldiers prepare for an artillery piece to be dropped off at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai during exercise Steel Crucible.

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY A soldier arms artillery rounds during a Steel Crucible exercise.

A recent two-week Schofield Barracks exercise run by the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery called “Steel Crucible” is a case in point. A total of 587 troops took part in the Jan. 18-31 training, with about 60 Hawaii Marines within the total. Read more

