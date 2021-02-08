comscore Hospital canceled for Koa Ridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hospital canceled for Koa Ridge

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 p.m.

Wahiawa General Hospital recently announced that it has partnered with The Queen’s Health Systems to develop what has long been described as an integral piece of the 576-acre community master-planned by developer Castle & Cooke Hawaii between Waipio and Mililani. Read more

