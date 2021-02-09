Off the News: Taking stands in impeachment trial

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The House has charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the riot, and there’s ample evidence to back up that assertion. Conviction is needed to steer clear of setting of an unacceptable precedent. Read more

In a heartening defense of our nation’s system of self-government, Congress reconvened hours after the Jan. 6 deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol to conclude the electoral vote count. Now, with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which begins today, senators have opportunity to go on the historical record taking a strong stand against insurrection touched off by the loser of an election in which ballot-counting was fair and square.

Great Aloha Run kicks off, virtually

Expect to see a few more people than usual jogging in just about any neighborhood this week. On Monday, the clock started on the virtual Great Aloha Run, the first time the course does not run from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium. Instead, participants are given a full week to complete that distance of 8.15 miles, wherever and whenever they want.

It’s on the honor system — just enter your time online, though you can upload a GPS file, too. It’s a fundraiser, so it pays to keep that “aloha” element.