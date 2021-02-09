Last-minute Valentine’s Day options still available on Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

DINNER TO-GO SUPPORTS NONPROFIT

For a Valentine’s Day feast at home without the effort, you’ve got a day to order a prime rib or vegetarian dinner to-go, offered for the first time at the Harry & Jeannette Weinberg Ho‘okupu Center in Kewalo Basin. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Thursday.

The culinary program of Kupu, a nonprofit education and training program for disadvantaged youth, is preparing Love Bites to Go meals that serve two or four. They can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Sunday.

A prime rib feast ($140 for two, $275 for four) includes side dishes of smoky bacon clam chowder, garlic red mashed potatoes and kabocha with maple bacon and green bean casserole.

The vegetarian dinner ($110 and $220) features vegetable chalakiles (a meat-free take on a Guamanian chicken and rice dish), vegetable lentil soup, Ewa sweet corn tamale cakes, and a roasted beet and goat cheese salad.

Dessert for both meals is a fruit crisp.

Order at kupuculinary.square.site or call 439-8376.

The Ho‘okupu Center is set up to provide space for special events and meetings; it will reopen in the next few weeks for socially distanced affairs.

‘INDULGE’ YOURSELF AT PRINCE WAIKIKI

100 Sails in the Prince Waikiki has reopened with a revamped format to address pandemic concerns. In addition to daily a la carte menus, the restaurant has reconceived its buffet with “Indulge: A Signature Grazing Experience,” 5 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For those who miss the energy and show aspect of buffets, there are still four action stations providing all-you-can-eat salad, poke, sushi hand rolls, carved meats such as porchetta and prime rib, and desserts. Waiters deliver smaller side dishes and steamed crab legs. Cost is $72.

An enhanced experience is being offered for an extended Valentine’s Day weekend, Friday to Sunday. The celebratory menu will include additions such as tempura lobster tails, braised short ribs with winter truffles, plus Valentine-themed desserts from chocolate-dipped strawberries to malasada ice cream sandwiches. Cost is $85. Call 944-4494.

LUXURY BITE CAPS MAVRO DINNER

M by Chef Mavro and Koho by Hawaiian Host are teaming up for a sweet collaboration launching tomorrow, in time for Valentine’s Day.

Koho’s lilikoi caramel artisan chocolates will be the featured mignardises, the final touch on the restaurant’s four-course Valentine’s menu, offered from 5:30 to 8 p.m. tomorrow through Sunday.

Hawaiian Host introduced the upscale Koho line late last year, with six flavors in hand-painted chocolate shells, designed to mark the company’s entry into the luxury confection market.

The Chef Mavro menu centers on an entree of American wagyu. Cost is $125. For the full menu go to mbychefmavrorestaurant.com.

The collaboration with Koho continues through the month with all M Bistro patrons receiving a piece of chocolate after dinner, as well as during happy hour at Bar M, launching Feb. 24.

M by Chef Mavro is at 1969 S. King St. Call 944-4714. To order Koho chocolates go to hawaiianhost.com.

– Nadine Kam, special to the Star-Advertiser