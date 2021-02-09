comscore Last-minute Valentine’s Day options still available on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Last-minute Valentine’s Day options still available on Oahu

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:09 p.m.
  • COURTESY PRINCE WAIKIKI The culinary program of Kupu, a nonprofit education and training program for disadvantaged youth, is preparing Love Bites to Go meals that serve two or four.

    COURTESY PRINCE WAIKIKI

    The culinary program of Kupu, a nonprofit education and training program for disadvantaged youth, is preparing Love Bites to Go meals that serve two or four.

More details on Valentine’s Day offerings from the Harry & Jeannette Weinberg Ho‘okupu Center in Kewalo Basin, the Prince Waikiki and M by Chef Mavro. Read more

Previous Story
Downscale your Super Bowl spread

Scroll Up