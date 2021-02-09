Kapolei man, 21, victim of carjacking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who robbed a 21-year-old man Sunday in an early morning carjacking in Kapolei.

The victim, Israel Kon of Nanakuli, shared his account of the brazen robbery to remind the public to be vigilant.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 1:40 a.m. Kon recalled using the ATM machine at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Kamokila Boulevard to deposit tips from his job as a Pizza Hut delivery employee when he observed a masked man from a distance approaching him.

Thereafter, another masked man came from behind a pillar and brandished what appeared to be a snap-off blade knife, similar to a box cutter, and demanded money. Kon recalled the suspect saying, “You don’t want to get stabbed, do you? Give me whatever money you have.”

Kon said the suspects grew impatient and one asked whether a silver 2003 Nissan Altima parked nearby belonged to him.

Kon didn’t hand over any money and immediately took his card out of the ATM and ran to the Nissan, where his girlfriend was seated with all the car windows rolled up except for the driver’s side window. Kon recalled that the suspect swung the sharp object at him, reached into the window and unlocked the doors.

The suspects then allegedly pulled Kon’s girlfriend out of the vehicle and tried to snatch her phone out of her hand, but she resisted.

A bystander in the area intervened and tried to stop the suspects, but the perpetrators drove off in his car, Kon said.

No injuries were reported. Still, both Kon and his girlfriend were shaken by the carjacking. “This is the first time this has ever happened to me. … I was shocked.”

Police responded to the scene. Kon’s mother, Johanna Kapanui of Nanakuli, also arrived immediately after her son called her. Kapanui prayed for the return of her son’s vehicle.

At about 7 a.m. that day, Kon received a call from police that an officer located his vehicle on Palm Street in Wahiawa. Though the car speakers, a couple of jackets and other items were taken, the sedan is still operable. “I was relieved they found it so fast,” Kon said.

His mother said she is grateful her son and his girlfriend were uninjured.“We’re just thankful that the kids are alive.”

In the wake of the brazen robbery, Kon said he will avoid using ATMs late at night and be more aware of his surroundings.

He described the suspect who wielded the sharp object as a man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with a medium build. He further described him as having a dark complexion and wavy, shoulder-length hair and wearing a thick, green jacket at the time of the robbery.

The other suspect was also described to be in his 20s and was wearing a black-and-yellow jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

SAFETY FIRST

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police offer the following tips when using an ATM machine:

>> Avoid using an ATM during late-night hours.

>> Be aware of your surroundings.

>> If you see something suspicious, use another ATM in a well-lit location frequented by other people.

>> When possible, use an ATM inside an open business during the day.

>> If possible, do not withdraw large amounts of cash.

>> When your transaction is complete, leave immediately.

>> Avoid counting or displaying cash.