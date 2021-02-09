comscore Kapolei man, 21, victim of carjacking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kapolei man, 21, victim of carjacking

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

Kon recalled using the ATM machine at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Kamokila Boulevard to deposit tips from his job as a Pizza Hut delivery employee when he observed a masked man from a distance approaching him. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 75 additional infections statewide on Sunday

Scroll Up