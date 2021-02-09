comscore State auto sales regaining speed after 2020 tailspin | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State auto sales regaining speed after 2020 tailspin

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Auto sales in Hawaii in 2020 plunged nearly 20% but are picking up. The Cutter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat dealership at 777 Ala Moana Blvd. with inventory on display.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Auto sales in Hawaii in 2020 plunged nearly 20% but are picking up. The Cutter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat dealership at 777 Ala Moana Blvd. with inventory on display.

New vehicle registrations are forecast to rise about 8% this year but still fall shy of the 50,000-sales threshold it reached for six straight years until 2020, according to a report due out today from Hawaii Auto Outlook. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Honolulu County drops renewal by mail for learner’s permits and 4-year licenses

Scroll Up