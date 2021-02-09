Hawaii Beat: PacWest POW hoops honors for Hawaii Pod

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo’s Sasa Vuksanovic turned in two 20-point performances over the weekend and, for his efforts, was named the PacWest Conference men’s basketball Hawaii Player of the Week on Monday. Read more

The senior forward/center recorded two double-doubles (20 points, 10 rebounds on night one; 20 points, 11 rebounds the next) as the Vulcans (5-1 overall, 5-1 PWC) swept Hawaii Pacific. Also on Monday, Hawaii Hilo moved up a spot to fifth in Monday’s D2SIDA west region poll. The Vulcans are off until Feb. 20, when they host Chaminade for the first of a two-game series.

With 42 points in two wins over Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii Pacific’s Olivia West was named the PacWest Conference women’s basketball Hawaii Player of the Week on Monday.

The junior guard scored 16 points in the first game, then poured in 26 points as the third-ranked Sharks (5-0, 4-0) overcame an 18-point deficit to increase their win streak to 30 games. HPU faces Chaminade three times this week, beginning with today’s 4:30 p.m. contest at The Shark Tank.

UH women’s golf opens in California

Playing in their first tournament since last March, the UH women’s golf team began the season playing in the Lamkin San Diego Invitational on Monday in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

UH was one of three teams that did not complete the second round, as it was suspended due to darkness. UH had a team total of 327 before the suspension, 71 shots back of the leader, USC.

Sitting at 37th on the leaderboard and pacing the Rainbow Wahine was senior was Tyra Tonkham, who was at 15-over through 34 holes of play.

Second round will resume at 5 a.m. today and the tournament will conclude later on in the day.