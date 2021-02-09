comscore Hawaii Beat: PacWest POW hoops honors for Hawaii Pod | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Beat: PacWest POW hoops honors for Hawaii Pod

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo’s Sasa Vuksanovic turned in two 20-point performances over the weekend and, for his efforts, was named the PacWest Conference men’s basketball Hawaii Player of the Week on Monday. Read more

