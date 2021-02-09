University of Hawaii’s tireless Justin Webster earns Big West conference honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The past several months, University of Hawaii basketball guard Justin Webster never missed a practice, never missed a post-practice workout.

That diligence paid off this past weekend when Webster rarely missed — hitting 13 of 15 shots — in the Rainbow Warriors’ two-game sweep of Cal Poly in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Webster’s accuracy — and leadership — was recognized on Monday when he was announced as the Big West’s Player of the Week.

“It means a lot,” said Webster, a sophomore and co-captain. “It shows my hard work is paying off.”

Webster scored 18 and 20 points, respectively, in the back-to-back series against Cal Poly. On Saturday, he grabbed six rebounds. The ’Bows were a combined plus-41 points when Webster was on the court the past weekend.

With injuries and circumstances altering the ’Bows’ playing rotation, Webster has provided steady guidance. Webster has guarded the point through three positions, brought up the ball against 94-foot traps, and served as a decoy to clear space for teammates.

He also has shown patience. In Saturday’s game, Webster did not launch his first shot until his layup off a fast break with 6:40 left in the first half. Webster then drained his next three shots, all from behind the arc, to close the half.

“A lot of people tell me to be aggressive early, but I try to get a feel for the game first,” Webster said. “I’m a rhythm guy, so I have to kind of catch a rhythm, kind of get to the free-throw line; catch a wide-open shot; dribble, pull up or get to the basket. … I see how things play out and see what the defense gives me. If they give me the look I want, I’ll take it. But I’m not trying to force anything. That’s always been a habit of mine since my freshman year in high school.”

Webster grew up in Dallas, where his father, Jeff Webster, a former pro player, was his first coach. “The funny thing is, I used to be scared to dribble the ball when I was really young,” Webster recalled. “All I used to do was catch and shoot. Pretty much, always been pretty good at catching and shooting. But as I got older and I got into middle school, then I started developing a handle, and I just started running with it. … Nowadays, the game is very skilled. You to be able to dribble and shoot.”

Webster has progressed into an ambidextrous finisher who is at ease on dribble-drives with either hand.

He also has displayed gifted footwork. Webster performed a TikTok dance on a UH promotional video on Monday. “That’s my hidden talent,” he said.