University of Hawaii's tireless Justin Webster earns Big West conference honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii’s tireless Justin Webster earns Big West conference honor

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Justin Webster gestured after hitting a shot against Cal Poly on Saturday.

Webster scored 18 and 20 points, respectively, in the back-to-back series against Cal Poly. On Saturday, he grabbed six rebounds. The ’Bows were a combined plus-41 points when Webster was on the court the past weekend. Read more

