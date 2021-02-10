Off the News: Short-term rentals coming up short

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Reports showing short-term rental listings dropping by roughly half indicate the tighter regulations for Oahu vacation rentals may be working — with the help of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The pandemic hasn’t pushed all B&B hosts nationally to take down listings because they are just sharing their home part-time. But in the Hawaii market, so many “hosts” are businesses that depend on that revenue: They can’t afford to wait it out. Let’s hope the long-term rental inventory might get a boost, too.

Space Force launches on Maui

Six officers exchanged their Air Force insignia for Space Force emblems this month to become the first “guardians” in Hawaii. Assigned to a Maui-based operation, they join more than 2,400 personnel transferring to the Defense Department’s newest branch.

Congress has provided $40 million to launch Space Force, which is to operate under the umbrella of the Air Force, much as the Marines are part of the Department of the Navy. It’s expected that the new branch, which aims to strengthen military space capabilities and advance national security interests, will bring more federal funds here along with opportunities for more local jobs.