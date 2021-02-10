Bill would place historical markers at 9 sites to honor Barack Obama
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 9:41 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former President Barack Obama worked at Baskin-Robbins as a teen.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former President Barack Obama lived at Punahou Circle Apartments in Makiki with his grandparents.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaia LaFave works at the Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop on King Street, near Punahou Circle Apartments, where Obama lived with members of his family.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The front gate of Punahou School, where Barack Obama went to high school.
