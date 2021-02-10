Bill would place historical markers at 9 sites to honor Barack Obama

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Sen. Stanley Chang is seeking once again to honor significant sites in the life of Hawaii-born President Barack Obama with historical markers.

Chang (D, Diamond Head-Kahala-Hawaii Kai) introduced Senate Bill 44, requiring the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Division to place nine markers around Hawaii identifying the sites, including Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children, Baskin-Robbins on King Street, Punahou Circle Apartments, Punahou School and Sandy Beach, among others.

“President Barack Obama has become a historical figure in our nation’s history and much of his success is credited to his upbringing here in Hawaii,” said Chang in a news release. “Placing these historical markers at significant sites special to President Obama is one way that we can honor his contributions and recognize him as a true son of Hawaii.”

The effort to commemorate Obama has been in the works for several years now, according to Chang, who said he has introduced similar bills in the past. As a Honolulu city councilman in 2014, Chang introduced a resolution to rename Sandy Beach after Obama but did not succeed.

“This is a continuation of our efforts,” said Chang. “I believe Hawaii should commemorate the historic life and upbringing of our very own President Barack Obama.”

Chang said the nine markers are just a conversation starter and that he’s willing to consider numerous other sites of significance. Among the ones listed in the bill are places that Obama has mentioned publicly as well as written about in his memoirs.

The bill appropriates funds to DLNR for the historical markers, but no specified amount is listed on the bill yet. If private businesses do not agree to the marker, then it shall be placed on public property nearest to the site, according to the bill.

“I don’t anticipate it would cost very much,” Chang told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We’re not talking about monuments. The cost would be modest.”

Chang pointed out that more than a dozen states have named schools after Obama, while others have named highways or roads after him, but not in Hawaii.

“I’m not aware of anything in the state of Hawaii named for him, and I think that’s a sad oversight on our part,” said Chang. “This is our local boy. This is a president born here, raised here, who truly understands our values and represented the whole country with distinction during his office.”

Obama, the 44th U.S. president, attended Punahou School while living at Punahou Circle Apartments in Makiki with his grandparents, and worked at Baskin-Robbins as a teen. As a Democratic presidential candidate, he was famously photographed bodysurfing at Sandy’s in 2008.

During his presidency from 2009 to 2017, he vacationed several times on Oahu, regularly got shave ice with his family at Island Snow in Kailua and hiked Koko Crater Trail at Koko Head District Park in Hawaii Kai.

The full list of sites proposed in the bill:

>> 6085 Kalanianaole Highway

>> Baskin-Robbins on King Street

>> Island Snow Hawaii

>> Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children

>> Koko Crater Trail

>> Noelani Elementary School

>> Punahou Circle Apartments

>> Punahou School

>> Sandy Beach