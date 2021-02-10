comscore Makaha Valley resort developer is headed for liquidation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Makaha Valley resort developer is headed for liquidation

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY PACFIC LINKS INTERNATIONAL Makaha Valley.

    COURTESY PACFIC LINKS INTERNATIONAL

    Makaha Valley.

The filing by Canadian firm Pacific Links US Holdings Inc. and seven affiliates last week throws the ambitious $300 million project into further uncertainty following a failed 2019 effort to sell the Makaha lands. Read more

Previous Story
State auto sales regaining speed after 2020 tailspin

Scroll Up