comscore Hawaii Beat: Undefeated Hawaii Pacific girls basketball team rolls through Chaminade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Beat: Undefeated Hawaii Pacific girls basketball team rolls through Chaminade

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Sharks (6-0, 5-0 PacWest) jumped out to a 15-0 lead against the Silverswords (0-3, 0-3 PacWest) and never looked back. Read more

Previous Story
MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up