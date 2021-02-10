Hawaii Beat: Undefeated Hawaii Pacific girls basketball team rolls through Chaminade

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 3/8 Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 31 after a wire-to-wire 98-38 beatdown of cross-town conference rival Chaminade on Tuesday at The Shark Tank.

The Sharks (6-0, 5-0 PacWest) jumped out to a 15-0 lead against the Silverswords (0-3, 0-3 PacWest) and never looked back.

Olivia West finished with a game-high 25 points and was one of three Sharks to post a double-double. West grabbed 10 rebounds and Alysha Marcucci joined in with 12 points and a team-best 11 boards. Amy Baum rounded out the trio with 10 points and a team-high 12 assists. Avery Cargill chipped in with 21 points for HPU, while Ally Bates tallied 20 points and eight rebounds.

Emma Morris led Chaminade with 12 points. Jordyn Zader added 11 points for the Silverswords.

HPU and Chaminade will continue their home-and-home series at 4:30 p.m. Friday at McCabe Gym.