Editorial: Markers for former President Barack Obama

It’s not quite a presidential library, is it?

State Sen. Stanley Chang introduced Senate Bill 44 to direct the placement of historical markers at key sites in the life of former President Barack Obama, born in Hawaii in 1961.

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and residences are on the list, as well as the Baskin-Robbins where he worked. The ice cream chain has weathered the pandemic pretty well, so maybe it could pick up part of the bill, which otherwise taxpayers will pay. No cost has yet appeared on this measure.