Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Vaccinations gain acceptance Today Updated 12:45 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s encouraging that in a recent Hawaii poll, 55% of respondents saying they plan to get COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and 36% at a later time. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s encouraging that in a recent Hawaii poll, 55% of respondents saying they plan to get COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and 36% at a later time. That marks improvement over a poll conducted before the vaccine rollout. In that one, about half of respondents said they would choose to get immunized, with the other half not planning to or undecided. One point of concern in the latest survey: Some 65% of repondents in the under-age-35 bracket said they do not intend to get shots. While less likely to be hard-hit by COVID infection than older adults, young adults should be getting in line for vaccination, when it’s their turn, to help curb community spread. Previous Story Editorial: Find fair help for business tenants