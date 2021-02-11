Editorial: Vaccinations gain acceptance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s encouraging that in a recent Hawaii poll, 55% of respondents saying they plan to get COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and 36% at a later time. Read more

It’s encouraging that in a recent Hawaii poll, 55% of respondents saying they plan to get COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and 36% at a later time. That marks improvement over a poll conducted before the vaccine rollout. In that one, about half of respondents said they would choose to get immunized, with the other half not planning to or undecided.

One point of concern in the latest survey: Some 65% of repondents in the under-age-35 bracket said they do not intend to get shots. While less likely to be hard-hit by COVID infection than older adults, young adults should be getting in line for vaccination, when it’s their turn, to help curb community spread.