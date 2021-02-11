comscore Biden official asks Hawaii’s U.S. attorney Kenji Price to resign | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Biden official asks Hawaii’s U.S. attorney Kenji Price to resign

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Kenji Price, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, has been asked to resign by the Biden administration, a move that is common with each new administration.

Kenji Price, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, has been asked to resign by the Biden administration, according to a spokeswoman. Read more

