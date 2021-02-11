Hawaii News Land sales deliver profit for Barnwell By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Land sales on Hawaii island helped a local company involved in Canadian oil and natural gas production earn a recent quarterly profit. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Land sales on Hawaii island helped a local company involved in Canadian oil and natural gas production earn a recent quarterly profit. Honolulu-based Barnwell Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that it earned $584,000 in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a $414,000 loss in the same October-December period the year before. Barnwell said the turnaround was primarily due to a $1.1 million return on land sales through a joint venture in the Kaupulehu resort area on Hawaii island. Recent quarter results also reflected increased oil and gas production along with a negative impact from a $630,000 noncash devaluation of Barnwell’s oil and natural gas properties because of a lower 12-month rolling average for oil and natural gas prices. Shares of Barnwell stock, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 19.5%, or 65 cents, at $3.98 Wednesday after the earnings announcement. Shares over the last 52 weeks have closed between 32 cents and $5.76. Previous Story Land board to vet Waikiki sea wall and Ala Moana sand nourishment projects