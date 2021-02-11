comscore Mauna Kea management to be outlined before BLNR | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mauna Kea management to be outlined before BLNR

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

With management of the Mauna Kea summit coming under mounting criticism, the Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday will hear the results of a report that gave the University of Hawaii mixed reviews for its oversight of the mountain. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige to extend eviction moratorium 2 more months

Scroll Up