Aloha Stadium officials say facility needs overdue repairs to host fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aloha Stadium officials say facility needs overdue repairs to host fans

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hula Bowl on Jan. 31 and the University of Hawaii’s home games last season were played without fans at Aloha Stadium.

    The Hula Bowl on Jan. 31 and the University of Hawaii’s home games last season were played without fans at Aloha Stadium.

Without a significant amount of investment in repair and maintenance, the operation of the current Aloha Stadium will be without fans in the stands, officials acknowledged to lawmakers on Wednesday. Read more

