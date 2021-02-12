Burt Lum: Hawaii’s chief broadband strategist envisions a diversified economy built on digital platforms
By Vicki Viotti
Today
Updated 8:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“For a longer-term perspective, broadband infrastructure needs to be robust and resilient enough to attract the cloud platform providers to Hawaii, such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google. The infrastructure to compete in a digital world that is beyond your typical broadband access in a home, must first be built,” said Burt Lum.