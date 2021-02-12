comscore Burt Lum: Hawaii’s chief broadband strategist envisions a diversified economy built on digital platforms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Questions With ... | Editorial

Burt Lum: Hawaii’s chief broadband strategist envisions a diversified economy built on digital platforms

  • By Vicki Viotti
  • Today
  • Updated 8:35 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM “For a longer-term perspective, broadband infrastructure needs to be robust and resilient enough to attract the cloud platform providers to Hawaii, such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google. The infrastructure to compete in a digital world that is beyond your typical broadband access in a home, must first be built,” said Burt Lum.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “For a longer-term perspective, broadband infrastructure needs to be robust and resilient enough to attract the cloud platform providers to Hawaii, such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google. The infrastructure to compete in a digital world that is beyond your typical broadband access in a home, must first be built,” said Burt Lum.

In November 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic, we had the opportunity to implement a community broadband network at Pu‘uhonua o Waimanalo that provided connectivity that did not exist for their community. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Give school personnel priority for vaccinations; Listen without bias to impeachment trial; Support bill that allows earned paid sick leave

Scroll Up