Don’t forget Trump’s successful policies

Despite all the tweets and the outrageous statements that former President Donald Trump made, the policies that he put in place over the four years he was in office were incredible.

He lowered our taxes. He made it easier for people to start up their own businesses. Our country became energy-efficient, using our own oil and creating many jobs for citizens.

We all forgot! We enjoyed lower gas prices and a strong economy before the pandemic hit.

I loved his Christian values, putting prayer back in schools. I loved that he protected the unborn. He has done so much good for this country. Whatever anyone says negative things about him, I say, God bless Donald Trump!

I wish him well!

Marie Yamakawa

Kailua-Kona

Biden shouldn’t just cut predecessor’s work

President Joe Biden talked about unifying and becoming one together. Then the first thing he does is to try and rescind all that President Donald Trump did during his four years. He must remember that almost half the voters voted for Trump. There must be a lot of things they liked about Trump and his policies.

Take a breath and choose what is best for America, and not just undo all that Trump did. Trump probably would have won reelection if he acted more like a president and took care of COVID-19 in a more professional manner.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae Iki

Keep our state Capitol an open, public space

John Hoshibata decried the concept of putting barriers around our state Capitol, a uniquely beautiful building stressing openness and aloha spirit that should never be turned into an unwelcoming fortress (“Do not allow barriers to close off state Capitol,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 5).

The U.S. Capitol riots were tragic, but nothing like that will occur here. We shouldn’t allow our state to take advantage of a “one-off” federal crisis to expand its power. Big governments love to seize “crisis opportunities” to get even bigger. This ever-expanding political power grab is particularly problematic when the state and federal governments are controlled by one party.

Hawaii is the most peaceful, diverse and multicultural place in the country with very few privately held firearms that could present serious threats. Don’t waste taxpayer money on idiotic, ugly and unworkable attempts to militarize the Capitol.

As Ronald Reagan said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

Bradley A. Coates

Downtown Honolulu

Electric cars get power from carbon-based fuels

Advocates of electric vehicles appear to think that because electric vehicles run on electricity, they don’t involve the burning of carbon-based fuels.

Unless the electric grid generates electricity primarily from hydroelectric, nuclear, solar or wind power, the electricity that powers their electric vehicles comes from fuel oil, petroleum, coal or natural gas, all of which are hydrocarbons.

Carbon dioxide may not come from their tailpipes, but carbon dioxide is produced elsewhere. Electric generators may be more inefficient and may produce more carbon dioxide than is caused by burning gasoline in cars.

Electric-car battery banks last eight to 10 years, then need to be replaced. You just have to choose where you are producing carbon dioxide.

Michael Lee

Wilhelmina Rise

Admirals share fault in Ehime Maru tragedy

A 20-year tragedy sadly relived again. Former Cmdr. Scott Waddle admitted his error in leadership 20 years ago in which the lives of five Japanese seamen and four high school students were lost (“Former USS Greeneville skipper writes ‘open letter’ to families of crew members who died in the sinking of Ehime Maru,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8).

Waddle accepted his responsibility as captain of the submarine USS Greeneville. Navy Adms. Richard Macke and Albert “Big Al” Konetzni also should share fault for the tragedy.

Sixteen American civilians, identified by Macke as “high-rolling CEOs,” were on board per Konetzni’s orders to impress them. This was a joy ride that went bad.

Waddle was retired with full pay, Macke later retired in disgrace after fraternizing with a female Marine officer and Konetzni was unscarred and promoted.

May Uncle Sam kneel in prayer for Ehime Maru’s lost victims who we honored on this Remembrance Day.

Wendell Hosea

Kalihi

Comply with police to avoid use of force

When I read stories about police officers and use of force, no one seems to talk about compliance (“Honolulu Police Commission questions disparities in use of force,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7).

When I look at the issues on the mainland, I see there was always a lack of compliance, causing escalation of the problem. I believe police officers want to go home at night and would rather not get into a physical confrontation.

When my kids were young, we always told them that if an officer stops them, cooperate and be respectful. If you feel there is an issue, we will go to court.

Maybe if officers did have body cameras that would show everyone what they have to put up with, there would be less noncompliance because people would know they are on video.

Bob Bretschneider

Waipahu

Small increase in GET would share burden

The state would be misguided in assessing a tax on an individual product like liquor to make up for a loss of revenues caused by the COVID-19 disruption.

This disruption is for our entire community to deal with; we need to pull together and share the burden to move our state forward.

Therefore, let’s add a small percentage increase to the general excise tax so we all bear the burden to get our community back up and healthy.

Scott Gomes

Kailua

