No surprise that Hawaii’s U.S. Attorney Kenji Price is being asked for his resignation. That’s pro forma for these political appointments, seen as resume-builders, when a new president takes charge. Read more

Price was appointed in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump. Last month a hate-crime case advanced on Maui, but Price might be remembered most notably for the racketeering indictment of Michael Miske Jr. and 10 associates.

It was a brief but substantial tenure; surely a next chapter is in store for Price.