Ashley Mizuo, a graduate of ‘Iolani School who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Loyola University Chicago and a master’s degree in public-affairs reporting from the University of Illinois at Springfield, will be joining the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s government reporting team.

Mizuo will be responsible for Honolulu City Hall coverage, leaning on her background in investigating local and state agencies to generate impact and solutions-­based journalism. She will be responsible for reporting on the administration of Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council as they navigate the challenges of governing in the midst of a pandemic, and on how government policies affect the island’s community.

“We are pleased to welcome Ashley to the Star­-Advertiser, and look forward to expanding our news coverage to meet the needs of our readers and the community despite these challenging times,” said Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Star-Advertiser. “Our staffers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic, recognizing the critical role this newspaper plays as the state’s largest media organization. The Star-Advertiser remains committed to ensuring our readers can rely on in-depth, top-notch reporting from the best journalists in the state.”

Mizuo will join the Star- Advertiser after reporting on local, state and federal policies emphasizing education and health at Hawaii Public Radio. Her experience also includes statehouse reporting in Spring- field, Ill., where she developed expertise in reporting on such issues as cannabis legalization and immigration, and where she became adept at researching and tracking legislation.

Mizuo was born and raised on Oahu, recording conversations with her grandfather about what it was like to grow up in Japanese internment camps during World War II.