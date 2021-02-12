University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team to open season with four-game road trip in February

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The waiting period has expired for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team.

The Rainbow Warriors will open their 2021 season with a four-match road trip against UC Irvine on Feb. 21 and 22, and then UC San Diego on Feb. 24 and 25.

Although the three teams are members of the Big West Conference, those matches will not count toward the league’s regular-season standings. The Big West season officially begins on the second week of March, but league teams are allowed to play each other in advance of that in what are deemed “nonconference” matches.

“It feels amazing,” opposite attacker Rado Parapunov said.

The Warriors’ 2020 Big West season was canceled 11 months ago because of the escalation the pandemic. The Warriors gradually resumed training in the fall. Last month, the Big West announced that it approved the playing of springs sports.

“I’d say we’ve been waiting for this moment since the day they said we might have a season,” Parapunov said. “Every day we’d wake up to different news, and finally we got to see our schedule set. We’ll do whatever we can to stay safe, follow the rules that they give us. … Whatever they throw our way, we’re ready to catch it.”

Under a regular-season format, the six Big West teams face each other in back-to-back series. Only two matches each series count toward the league standings. If the teams agree to add to the series, the third would be considered a “nonconference” match.

UC Irvine, UC San Diego and Long Beach State are scheduled to play regular-season matches in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH coach Charlie Wade said it would not make sense for those three teams to travel twice to Hawaii. That is what led to the decision for UH to play the “nonconference” matches on the road against UCI and UCSD.

“We’re all doing whatever we can to get matches on the calendar,” Wade said.

Parapunov indicted the Warriors have embraced this mantra: “When and where, we’ll be there.”

This year, Wade said, the Big West has limited travel parties to 17 — four coaches and 13 players. Wade said the limited travel roster might lead to more intense competition in practices.

Wade said the UH coaches and players have worn masks during practices, but he does not know if that will be a requirement for matches. “We just figured it’s easier to take them off than to put them on,” Wade said.

Wade also remains hopeful that eventually fans will be allowed to attend matches. The Big West tournament also will be held at UH in April.

Wade expressed gratitude to UH administrators, league officials and Big West cohorts for paving the way to play a season. Wade also said he was thankful to supporters for paying for an extra season for Parapunov, middle blocker Patrick Gasman and outside hitter Colton Cowell. Those seniors were allowed to return when the NCAA granted a repeat season for last year’s volleyball players.

Parapunov, who grew up in Bulgaria, said he decided to return in part to the “debt” he felt he owed the Hawaii volleyball community. “One last chance to prove we were worthy of being here,” said Parapunov, who earned a bachelor’s degree and is enrolled in a master’s program.

—

2021 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball schedule

Dates Opponent

Feb. 21-22 at UC Irvine

Feb. 24-25 at UC San Diego

March 11-12 at Cal State Northridge*

March 26-27 UC San Diego*

April 2-3 Long Beach State*

April 9-10 at UC Santa Barbara*

April 16-17 UC Irvine*

April 22-24 Big West tournament (at SimpliFi Arena)