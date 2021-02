Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Republicans need more education in civics

I understand that Republicans in some states now believe they can’t win unless voter qualifications are changed. Among other restrictions, they want everyone to have a photo ID.

I have another idea. Every voter should be required to pass a test on U.S. civics — like the one immigrants have to pass before becoming American citizens. That would filter out a lot of people not informed enough to vote in our democracy.

It’s just a thought. On second thought, it may not help the Republicans.

James Young

St. Louis Heights

Our common language turning into emojis

“Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose.”

This is a French expression meaning the more things change, the more they remain the same.

I mention this because I just asked my phone how many emoji are there. She answered instantly: 3,178.

If I calculate correctly that is almost double the Chinese characters needed to write a letter or read a book or newspaper. World literacy is reverting to kanji via emoji — our common world language of tomorrow.

John Wollstein, Ed.D.

Waikiki

Killing vacation rentals kills jobs for residents

You cheer the collapse of vacation rentals in Hawaii when they are the only choice left for most visitors.

This kills paying jobs for the few Hawaii workers still employed in tourism. And blocking visitors will hardly help long-term landlords rent to unemployed people while owners still can’t even require them to pay rent.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

