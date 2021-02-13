Bills allow for state employee raises in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At the same time that Gov. David Ige has called for unspecified “labor savings right now,” more than two dozen bills continue to move through the state Legislature in the unlikely event that unionized workers receive “salary increases and other cost adjustments” when ongoing contract talks conclude. Read more

The bills are aimed at bargaining units that represent unionized workers — and even some nonunionized state employees — across the spectrum of Hawaii’s workforce including law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, nurses, school principals, engineers, technicians and University of Hawaii system professors and other employees.

The bills are largely pro forma and coincide with the start of the state’s biennial budget period, according to state Rep. Richard Onishi, chairman of the House Labor and Tourism Committee, who introduced the majority of the House bills.

They include House Bills 325, 326, 712, 713, 714, 715, 716, 1125, 1126 and 1127.

Companion bills in the Senate also remain alive.

None of the bills specify any percentages or dollar amounts for any possible salary increases involving members of the United Public Workers union, Hawaii State Teachers Association, University of Hawaii Professional Assembly and Hawaii Government Employees Associa­tion, Hawaii’s largest public workers union, which represents nearly 29,000 active members and 11,000 so-called associate members.

On Friday the HGEA said the bills are necessary to address employer contributions to members’ health benefits.

But Onishi, who introduced bills on behalf of various HGEA bargaining units, disagreed. He said health benefits are handled separately.

Instead, Onishi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the bills are “basically a procedural thing that happens every biennium. We have to introduce vehicles to put in cost items for the collective bargaining agreements, if there are any. … These are the vehicles. We don’t anticipate what the governor is planning to do with the various bargaining units.”

On Tuesday, Ige announced that the state’s gloomy economic picture is showing signs of improvement.

Earlier forecasts had predicted a $1.4 billion shortfall in each of the next four years as a result of COVID-19’s stranglehold on Hawaii’s once red-hot tourism- based economy.

Ige did not have an immediate update on Hawaii’s projected economic shortfall, but said Tuesday that state revenues for January remained down 9.4% from the same time the year before.

Onishi joined others in hoping the state’s economic situation could improve further, especially with a new round of COVID-19 federal stimulus from the Biden administration.

As Ige’s administration continues to negotiate for savings with the state’s public workers unions, “whether he’s successful will depend on what happens in Congress in the next month or so,” Onishi said.

Whatever happens, he said, both state lawmakers and Ige’s administration “are much more hopeful, now that we have the Biden administration instead of the Trump administration, that states will get more funding in order to meet our budgetary shortfall.”

Ige on Tuesday repeated his position that he does not want to publicly negotiate with the state’s unions, but insisted that the state needs labor savings.

In response, the HGEA said in a statement, “The governor’s financial plan is still a moving target. It is an unsettled and fluid situation as seen in the State’s improving revenue picture and the likelihood that President Biden’s $1.9 trillion federal relief plan will bring much needed aid to Hawaii. At this time it is difficult to comment on the governor’s statement about the need for labor savings because the situation continues to change.”

Whatever happens — including the unlikely event that the state’s finances improve enough to allow for raises for state workers — bills remain alive in the Legislative to make them law.