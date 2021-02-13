comscore Bills allow for state employee raises in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bills allow for state employee raises in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

At the same time that Gov. David Ige has called for unspecified “labor savings right now,” more than two dozen bills continue to move through the state Legislature in the unlikely event that unionized workers receive “salary increases and other cost adjustments” when ongoing contract talks conclude. Read more

