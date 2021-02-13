comscore Honolulu City Council resolution promotes the use of virtual meetings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council resolution promotes the use of virtual meetings

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Honolulu City Council resolution urges the city to allow virtual meetings to be a permanent option for city commissions and boards, with a focus on Oahu’s neighborhood boards and the City Council. Read more

