Sports

Hawaii baseball team completes 2021 schedule

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After detailed planning and adherence to safety protocol, the University of Hawaii baseball team has announced a 51-game schedule. Read more

