UC Santa Barbara’s aggressive defense stifles Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UC Santa Barbara guard JaQuori McLaughlin passed the ball against Hawaii guard Noel Coleman during the first half on Friday.

    UC Santa Barbara guard JaQuori McLaughlin passed the ball against Hawaii guard Noel Coleman during the first half on Friday.

The UC Santa Barbara basketball team coated the paint with layups, dunks and mini jumpers for Friday night’s 59-50 victory over Hawaii in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

