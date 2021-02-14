comscore 12-year-old helps Kauai kupuna celebrate Valentine’s Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

12-year-old helps Kauai kupuna celebrate Valentine’s Day

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY SANDY SWIFT Hand-painted rocks for kupuna at the Regency at Puakea, an assisted-living facility in Lihue.

    Hand-painted rocks for kupuna at the Regency at Puakea, an assisted-living facility in Lihue.

  • COURTESY SANDY SWIFT Emilia Knudsen with a sampling of her beach glass jewelry.

    Emilia Knudsen with a sampling of her beach glass jewelry.

Twelve-year-old Emilia Knudsen will be showing some love today to 80 ­kupuna (senior citizens) at the Regency at Puakea, an assisted-living facility in ­Lihue Read more

