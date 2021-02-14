K-Drama: Ru Ri gets fired from job on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 3

6:40 p.m. today

Ru Ri gets fired from her job and begs Tae Yang to put her up for a week. Her father comes to Guam to visit her and is shocked to find that she is living with someone.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. today

Ru Ri confesses her feelings for Tae Yang, but he tells her she’s just being swept up by her emotions. Meanwhile, shocked by his daughter’s situation, Ru Ri’s father drowns himself in drinks and collapses.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 119-120

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yu-min punches Doo-mul telling him how important Jukhyunjae and Soon-nam are to him. Bong-chul is nowhere to be found after his fall. Doo-mul is arrested on fraud charges.

Episodes 121-122

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Yu-min’s sanity is tested. The fight between Yu-min and Se-hee escalates. Bong-chul’s evildoing continues.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 9-10

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

After the incident at the labor demonstration, Ji-eun and Se-hoon reaffirm their love for each other. When Ji-eun’s dad finds out about the couple, instead of accepting it, he kicks Ji-eun out of the house. Ji-eun and Se-hoon spend quality time at Ji-eun’s vacation villa. Ji-eun’s father schemes to interfere with an article about Ji-eun and Se-hoon’s relationship.

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jung-in can’t erase Ji-eun from his mind and tries to break it off with Na-kyong. Ji-eun’s father makes an offer to Se-hoon in exchange for breaking up with Ji-eun. Ji-eun’s parents’ pressure to end the relationship is unrelenting. Ji-eun begs to her father to let her keep her relationship with Se-hoon.

“Delayed Justice”

Episode 19

7:45 p.m. Friday

Tae-yong decides to hand over the evidence to Yoon-seok in order to take down Hyeong-choon. This leads to conflict between him and Sam-soo. It eventually ends up with Yoon-seok, leaving everything in his hands.

Episode 20 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Tae-yong and Sam-soo learn of Cheol-woo’s school corruption. They come up with a plan to take down Cheol-woo and Yoon-cheol through an alliance with the students and teachers in the school.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.