Kumu connection: Hawaii hula teachers keep the dance moving around the world

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu hula Pattye Wright gives hula lessons over Zoom while dancers, Kailuana Oshiro, left, and Kaipo Parker take their lessons in person.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu hula Pattye Wright gives hula lessons over Zoom while dancers, Kailuana Oshiro, left, and Kaipo Parker take their lessons in person.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu hula Pattye Wright gives hula lessons over zoom.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu hula Pattye Wright gives hula lessons over zoom.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu hula Pattye Wright has an elaborate studio setup at her home in Kailua. Kailuana Oshiro, left, and Kaipo Parker dance in front of a mirror while Wright also observes her online students on two monitors, giving comments and encouragement along the way.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu hula Pattye Wright has an elaborate studio setup at her home in Kailua. Kailuana Oshiro, left, and Kaipo Parker dance in front of a mirror while Wright also observes her online students on two monitors, giving comments and encouragement along the way.

  COURTESY JOHN MILLER Hula instructor Kanoe Miller conducts classes from her living room via Zoom with students from all over the country joining in. Here, she dances while looking at a large mirror, which allows her to observe her students on the flat-screen behind her.

    COURTESY JOHN MILLER

    Hula instructor Kanoe Miller conducts classes from her living room via Zoom with students from all over the country joining in. Here, she dances while looking at a large mirror, which allows her to observe her students on the flat-screen behind her.

Like much of Hawaiian culture, hula survived decades of suppression. Now, despite the pandemic discouraging in-person gatherings, hula is not only surviving, it appears to be thriving, thanks to kumu hula and hula performers who have gone online to keep their art form alive for their students. Read more

