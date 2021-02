Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog”

By David Larochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka

A dog insists the narrative of this book is all wrong. This entertaining beginning reader spoofs the classic Dick-and-Jane type primers with hilarious results. Ages 4-8

“Together, Apart”

A collection of original contemporary love stories set during life in COVID-19 lockdown by some of today’s most popular young adult authors. Ages 13 and up